Leader of the Movement of Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdulah is calling on consumers to boycott Kiss Baking Company Ltd.
The call comes after Kiss announced last week that a price increase on its products would take effect on January 10. The company released its statement on Thursday, which came one day after the National Flour Mills (NFM) announced its increase in the wholesale price of flour from 15 per cent and 22 per cent.
On Thursday the Ministry of Trade announced that NFM would reduce the increase in the price of Hibiscus Flour from 19 per cent to ten per cent and Ibis Flour from 19 per cent to 17 per cent.
Kiss Baking Company in its statement said, “Flour represents a core ingredient in the manufacturing of bread. As a result of this sharp increase, Kiss Baking Company Ltd would like to advise that we will be increasing the retail prices of some of our bread products by an average of nine per cent.”
The company had previously increased prices on several of its products earlier this year.
At the MSJ’s first virtual news conference yesterday, Abdulah urged citizens to make their bread at home and support small bakeries in their communities.
“Kiss, a big, big company, has announced a price increase of bread. Let us instead support small bakeries in our communities, and not support that big conglomerate Kiss. Let us support the small man and woman in our community,” Abdulah said.
He said the public would find it cheaper “googling” recipes and making foodstuff at home than buying Kiss bread.
“Let’s boycott Kiss. Let’s show them not to increase the price of bread by nine per cent or ten per cent. Let’s show them that we the people have power,” he added.
He said the Government must also take action to find ways and means of ensuring that NFM does not implement a price increase in flour.
Responding to questions posed by the media that the boycott of Kiss can also result in disastrous consequences for the “small man” trying to make ends meet, Abdulah said the boycott of Kiss was to have the company change its position on the price increase.
“We are not trying to put Kiss out of business, but it is an action to say to Kiss that you cannot keep increasing the price of bread,” he said.
Use ground provision
Abdulah also highlighted the country’s high food import bill.
He said, “We have to break our dependence on imported food. This must drive the development of flour made from cassava, breadfruit, yam, and dasheen - and our own products that we grow here in Trinidad and Tobago. All the scientific work has been done to develop composite flour. It is simply to put that work into commercial production. Let’s develop our food production in Trinidad and Tobago so that by the end of 2022, we are no longer importing the amount of wheat into the country to make flour because we are using our own.”
Abdulah said the school feeding programme should resume and be made available at community centres throughout the country so children could still get a nutritious meal.
He said, “Expand the school feeding programme to ensure children are eating properly. Make sure all of the food in the school feeding programme is locally produced. It gives a greater market to our farmers, but we also develop our children’s taste and appreciation for our local food,” he said.