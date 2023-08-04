The Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) will neither support nor endorse any other political parties or candidates in the upcoming local government election, according to party leader David Abdulah, who said yesterday that citizens had a right to refrain from voting if they so wished.
Speaking at a news conference at MSJ headquarters in Marabella, Abdulah said campaigning for the August 14 election had been used by the People’s National Movement (PNM) and the United National Congress (UNC) to attack each other using “racial dog whistles” and national issues to energise their bases.
The MSJ, one of five political parties that formerly comprised the coalition People’s Partnership government led by UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar in the 2010 general election, currently has no working relationship with any other party, Abdulah said.
He said the party would not take part in an “opportunistic relationship” in the current campaigning process.
“We are not supporting any other party in Point Fortin or anywhere else in the country... This means we are in an open contest... in a major political fight against the People’s National Movement in Point Fortin, the United National Congress, the National Transformation Alliance (NTA), and the People’s Empowerment Party (PEP).
“The other parties place their focus on their leaders while the persons they want you to vote for are placed in the background. It is not about representation, it is all about making as many sensational statements as possible to win general elections and therefore it is necessary for us to state our position on national politics,” he said.
Abdulah added that if citizens did not feel supported or represented, they could send a message by not voting.
“You have a right not to vote if you believe that no party or candidate is deserving of your vote... If you believe that you must vote, do so wisely. Remember this is a local government election and obtaining good representation should guide your decision. We are saying to people use your vote wisely.”
Referring to statements made by Persad-Bissessar, at a public meeting in Chaguanas on Monday, to “light up” home invaders, Abdulah said comments such as these did not surprise or disappoint him.
He said irresponsible statements were made on both sides, but compared Persad-Bissessar’s comments to former United States president Donald Trump.
“...From Dr Rowley who makes irresponsible statements as well, nor from Mrs Persad-Bissessar who makes irresponsible statements. They believe in making as many sensational statements as possible to win an election.
“Let me also say that some of the statements by Mrs Persad Bissessar are in character not dissimilar from the kind of slogans used by Trump. Listen to the cadence of her statement; ‘Light them up’.”
Asked about the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) offering election support for the UNC, instead of the labour-based MSJ, Abdulah said he could not speak on behalf of the trade union.
“I’ve seen statements in the media and so on, and let me just say that, ultimately, workers have to understand where their true interests lie and who has in the past and will in future truly defend their interests,” he said.