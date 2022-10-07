With the issue of the fuel subsidy once more in the spotlight following last week Monday’s budget, Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) political leader David Abdulah said a low fuel price was a concept from Trinidad and Tobago’s first prime minister, Dr Eric Williams, to ensure every citizen benefited from this country being an oil producer.
Speaking during a virtual news conference on Sunday, Abdulah stated the narrative that the fuel subsidy is creating dependence is false, and added the MSJ’s opposition to the increase in fuel prices.
During his contribution to the budget debate last week Friday, Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning said the subsidy of premium fuel should be completely removed.
He stated: “Anyone driving a vehicle that requires premium fuel is driving a luxury vehicle and should have no right to a fuel subsidy designed for poverty alleviation. And that includes me.”
Responding to Manning on Sunday, Abdulah said: “You don’t understand the very basis of the utilisation of petro dollars in ways that would benefit all citizens.”
Abdulah explained that when Williams (founder of the People’s National Movement) was minister of finance in the 1970s, when there was an oil boom, in a budget presentation he created various funds for money to be saved for a rainy day.
“Dr Williams made a very important statement, philosophical statement. He said that the petro dollars generated in those days from oil, from petroleum, that those petro dollars were the county’s patrimony. It belonged to all of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, and the government therefore had a responsibility to enable every single citizen to benefit in some way or the other from this wealth which was God-given to all of us, equally,” said the MSJ leader.
Abdulah added that the petro dollars were supposed to benefit everyone.
“Dr Williams was clear that issues of a low gasoline price, fuel price, was part of the way of ensuring that every citizen benefited in some way from the fact that we are an oil producer. This thing that this is a subsidy, creating dependence, is a false narrative... We again oppose the increase in fuel prices which have affected public transport and will affect the price of food.”
However, Abdulah suggested the Government increase the royalties on natural gas and, if this is done, more of the wealth that comes from the patrimony will be captured and the subsidy on gasoline would not have to be reduced.
On the United National Congress’s proposal to restart a reformed Pointe-a-Pierre oil refinery, as stated by the Opposition Leader during her response to the budget, Abdulah said the UNC cannot be taken seriously, as it did not support the effort made by the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) for the refinery.
He said when the OWTU’s Patriotic Energies and Technologies put in a bid for the refinery, the “UNC went up and down this country campaigning against OWTU’s company from getting the refinery”.
Keeping on the budget presentation, Abdulah said the threshold for the paying of income tax was increased, and the Minister of Finance said 300,000 people would benefit. However, Abdulah said while people are being made to believe “that 300,000 poor people will benefit, that is not the case”.
He said the MSJ’s proposal is for a progressive tax system, where the more a person earns above a certain amount, the more tax that person should pay.
Abdulah added that politicians try to use statistics to spin a narrative that suits them, but which is not in the interest of ordinary people.
He added that they play games with people’s lives and livelihoods.