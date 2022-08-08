LEADER of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdulah took Ministers Fitzgerald Hinds and Marvin Gonzales to task yesterday over their recent statements regarding the firing of 426 managers at the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and the proposed six-month ban on scrap metal exports.
Abdulah was responding to announcements made at last Friday’s news conference hosted by National Security Minister Hinds and Minister of Public Utilities Gonzales as well as Ag Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob at National Security Headquarters, Port of Spain.
Hinds said the Government was proposing a six-month ban on scrap metal exports to remove the incentive of metal bandits who have not just been stealing old telephone cables but brass fittings from water pipes, people’s gates and even metal divider barriers in the centre of the nation’s highways.
Abdulah described Hinds in unsavoury terms, saying had Government listened to the advice of the Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association (TTSIDA) to ban the export of copper it “would have put the brakes on copper stealing from the Telecommunication Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) and WASA.”
He also took Hinds to task over his statements that the country’s intelligence services had been paying close attention to some of the deliberations taking place in public spaces and public offices and that the police and the Defence Force were mindful of what he described as “plots taking place”.
Abdulah shot back, saying, “all the so-called intelligence we are supposed to have but none of it has resulted in any reduction in serious crimes with people killed every day. Even police being kidnapped and robbed.
“People are not safe in their homes and there are robberies on the streets, car thefts and all this intelligence not keeping people safe.”
“You failed to do your work, Hinds. You want to shut down the whole industry and take away bread from people’s mouths,” he said.
Abdulah then trained his guns on Gonzales, calling him an “upstart.”
He accused the minister of first saying they were going to fire 213 WASA managers and then the number jumped to 426.
He said, however, the worst blow came when Gonzales claimed that managers were earning between $20,000 and $40,000 monthly which he said was to create a “false narrative” that all these managers were being “highly paid”.
He said this was being done to demonise them in the eyes of the public.