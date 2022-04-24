Reverse increased fuel prices now.
This was the call yesterday by Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) political leader David Abdulah, who was speaking at Woodford Square, Port of Spain, following a joint march from the Queen’s Park Savannah with the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) and the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU).
He said poor people should not have to bear the burden of the increase in fuel prices.
“Imbert said in Parliament that he was sharing the burden of adjustment with the Government and consumers half-and-half. But that is where the false narrative is, because the issue is not how you share the burden between Government and the people, it is how you share the burden amongst the people, so the rich are not paying their fair share of the burden in this country,” Abdulah said.
Abdulah said companies and corporations that have recorded massive profits should bear the burden of the removal of subsidy on fuel. “So why not, Mr Imbert, increase the taxes on ANSA McAL, Massy, Republic Bank, Angostura, Agostini and all these big companies that are making more and more profits? And their directors and shareholders, managers and CEOs are getting more money and bonuses. Tax them more because those who have more corn are supposed to feed more fowl in these rounds,” Abdulah said.
Abdulah also raised the issue of the closure of the Point-a-Pierre refinery, saying the closure of the refinery has led to this country having no bitumen to fix potholes. “Imagine, Dr Rowley said down in Diego Martin a couple weeks ago at his party meeting that the reason why there are potholes in the country that cannot be fixed is because there is no bitumen after the Point-a-Pierre refinery closed down.
“But we told them before the refinery closed that one of the implications of closing the refinery is that there would be no bitumen. Then Dr Rowley said because we have no bitumen, we now have to restructure Lake Asphalt, and when you hear they talk restructure, they really mean retrenchment because Lake Asphalt was a subsidy of Petrotrin, too, and we warned them about that. So I want to say that the reason why they have all those potholes is because of the decision by Rowley to close down the refinery,” Abdulah said.