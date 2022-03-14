Movement for Social Justice leader David Abdulah has called on the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) agency to make public its investigative report into the diving tragedy at Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd.
At the MSJ’s weekly news conference yesterday, Abdulah said the report and all the evidence that the OSH agency gathers must be handed to the Commission of Enquiry to probe the incident that left four divers dead and one hospitalised on February 25.
“It is very important that at the end of the investigation that that report is made public. Transparency is absolutely essential given the circumstances what happened, and the absence of communication and information coming out of Paria. We call upon the OSH agency to issue its report in full and publicly,” said Abdulah.
“OSH must not be secretive. The report and all the evidence that OSH gathers must be provided to the commission of enquiry.”
On Friday night, the Occupational Safety and Health Authority and Agency (OSHA) issued a media release stating that it had issued prohibition notices against Paria and LMCS pursuant to the prohibition notice. The notice stated that Paria must stop all subsea maintenance works with immediate effect until the existing danger is removed and it has complied with the OSH Act and an approved standard. Likewise, all diving operations by LMCS Ltd have also been prohibited with immediate effect until the existing danger identified in the notice is removed and it (LMCS) has complied with the OSH Act and an approved standard, stated the OSH agency.
International experts
Abdulah said the prohibition notices ought to have been issued immediately after the incident.
He renewed his call that for the suspension of the principal people of the Paria management pending the investigations, noting that trade unions had made a similar call.
“The OSH would not want activities to resume and then another accident occurs because safety arrangements and protocols were not in place. I think a prohibition order was necessary because we would not want a repeat of what took place. Secondly, they cannot educate the public until the investigation is completed. We are calling for more resources for them. They can bring in international experts so that investigation can be completed in the shortest possible time,” he said.
Climbing fuel, food prices
On the issue of the spike in oil prices, he said the Government should not remove the subsidy on domestic fuel since inflation will ultimately hurt the poor and most vulnerable citizens of the country the most.
He said these citizens will have to face higher prices for fuel and transportation without wage increases.
“The crisis and higher fuel will hurt poor and the vulnerable people the most. If we want a society where everyone can live a decent life we have to solve the problem of food and simultaneously address the issue of energy security,” said Abdulah.
He said food imports of grain, wheat and potatoes should be addressed by utilising alternatives of root crops, such as cassava, and increase production of these.
Abdulah suggested a short-term measure of utilising of root crops for the development of flour for use at, for example, bakeries.
He said there should also be a reduction in the importation of potatoes, and as alternatives use cassava and breadfruit, for fries or chips.
In the long-term, he added, there ought to be a massive public campaign to encourage consumers to buy local goods and products, and perhaps increase taxes on imported goods to assist in the move towards local product consumption.
“One of the lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic was that foods that lead to diabetes, high cholesterol and hypertension are not good for us as individuals, but also for the region,” he said. “As we ramp up production of local root crops and move away from dependence from flour, as a short-term measure the government can inject funds into National Flour Mills to ensure that losses are covered for a short time,” he said.