About that third dose

Last month, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended that booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines should be offered to moderately and severely immunocompromised people. It further stated that third doses of the Sinopharm vaccine should be offered to those over 60.
And earlier this month, elderly and immunocompromised people in Trinidad and Tobago -- who have already been vaccinated against the Covid virus -- began accessing an additional dose of the vaccine.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the third dose will be referred to as an additional primary dose and not a booster shot.
The issue was raised in Parliament on Wednesday when Fyzabad MP Lackram Bodoe asked whether the Government plans to expand the category of persons eligible for third doses in view of the fact that 56 of a total of 1,437 Covid-related deaths were fully vaccinated.
Deyalsingh said the Government’s third dose policy was based on WHO principles -- anybody over 60 who received Sinopharm regardless of disease state can get their third dose. People under 60 who receive Sinopharm must be moderately to severely immunocompromised.
It’s the same thing for AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer, he said. “And what are the disease states we look at (for third doses)? —HIV/AIDS, dialysis patients, NCDs, active cancers (not cancers in remission), and anybody else in a moderately to severely immunocompromised state, for example, persons taking immuno-suppressant drugs such as a kidney transplant patient, conditions like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.
“In my case, I am over 60 and diabetic, I got AstraZeneca. I am not entitled to a third dose,” he said. He said this is because the WHO data says it is persons who received Sinopharm vaccine and who are over 60 regardless of health status, who should get the third dose.
‘Minuscule risk’ ’
Meanwhile, health officials have continued to urge the population to get vaccinated, stressing that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the “minuscule risk”.
Minister Deyalsingh has also assured that all vaccines procured by the Government are safe and selected based on the robust standards of the World Health Organisation (WHO).
On Thursday, Deyalsingh said the vaccine is not a “magic bullet” but greatly reduces the risk of death or hospitalisations.
Earlier this week, Deyalsingh also stressed that very few people have had adverse reactions to the vaccine.
He said out of more than 1.2 million doses of the vaccine administered in T&T to date, there had only been ten reports of adverse reactions, including blood clots and myocarditis.
Diabetologist at the NCRHA Dr Chad Bisambar has also stressed that the vaccine is safe and effective. “Vaccination may prevent severe infection, may prevent hospitalisation and, most importantly, may prevent death from Covid-19,” he said.
Principal Medical Officer of Health Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards has also urged the public to get vaccinated, saying the majority of people dying from the virus or requiring Intensive Care Unit (ICU) treatment are not fully vaccinated.
To date, according to the ministry, 56 people who have died of Covid-19 were fully vaccinated.