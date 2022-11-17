An accountant has been charged with larceny of over $300,000 from his employer.
Richard Deonarinesingh, 34 of Gasparillo was, on Wednesday, placed on $170,000 bail by a justice of the peace on the charge of larceny servant.
He is expected to face the court on December 5.
According to a police report, between December 1, 2017 and September 29, 2018, an accountant at an engineering company collected the sum of $316,501.78, then allegedly failed to remit the money into the company’s bank deposit or give an explanation for the missing money. The alleged missing funds were discovered during an internal audit of the company’s sales.
The matter was reported in March 2021 to the Fraud Squad Office, San Fernando. Acting Cpl Ramdial conducted the investigation, which resulted in the arrest of a man on November 15. He was charged the following day.
Investigations were spearheaded by Superintendent Ruben, coordinated by ASP Samuel and supervised by Acting Insp Seepersad.