Five men will be appearing in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court today on charges related to gang activity.
Following extensive investigations into alleged criminal activities of certain members of the 6ixx gang, and with the assistance of external and internal partners including the Inter-Agency Task Force, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) charged five for the following offences:
• Calvin Lee, aka Tyson, 32, of Clifton Hill Towers, St Paul Street, Port of Spain - Being a gang leader and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.
• Akiel Hovel, aka Bolo 28, of Desperlie Crescent, Laventille - Supporting a gang and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.
• Dwayne Skeete, aka Docs, 35, of Anisette Street, East Dry River, Laventille - Supporting a gang and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.
• Kerwin Williams, aka Joey, aka Black Hand, 24, of St John Road, East Dry River, Laventille - Supporting a gang and receiving a stolen motor vehicle:
• Anthony Caine aka Master Cain, of LP71, Pelican Extension, Trou Macque, Laventille - Supporting a gang and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.
The five were arrested during an anti-crime exercise last week.