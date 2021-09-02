bailgavel

A Hardbargain man who allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl in a corn field last year appeared in court on Wednesday. 

Darren Babwah, 21, of Dyer Village, was charged with the offence of sexual penetration of the victim.

The offence allegedly occurred in September 2020.

He appeared in a virtual hearing before San Fernando senior magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine at the San Fernando.

Babwah, a lorry man, was granted $75,000 bail with a surety and ordered to stay 300 meters from the victim.

He was arrested after a report was made to the South Western Child Protection Unit (CPU).

WPC Quashie-Gay, of the South Western CPU, conducted an investigation which resulted in the man being arrested and charged on August 31.

The investigation was supervised by Insp Khan.

The case was postponed to September 29. 

