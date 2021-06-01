Ramon Jimmeal Fredrick

Ramon Jimmeal Frederick, of Ravine Ranch, Egypt Village, Point Fortin

A Point Fortin man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl several times while she travelled in his car, has been arrested by police. 

Ramon Jimmeal Fredrick, 29, of Ravine Ranch, Egypt Village, was appeared before a Point Fortin magistrate on Tuesday for three sexual offence. 

Fredrick was ordered by magistrate Alicia Chankar to stay away from the victim as part of his bail conditions which were set at $150,000.

He was also instructed to report to his local police station once a week and the case was postponed to June 29.

The accused was arrested and charged on May 30th by WPC Renn-Lashley, of the South-Western Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) following an investigation into a report made by the victim in October 2019.

The girl reported that she was wearing her school uniform when she boarded a vehicle driven by the accused.

She reported that the accused allegedly sexually assaulted her in the vehicle on two occasions.

The girl alleged that the accused threatened her if she reported the matter.

On another day, the girl and her mother boarded a vehicle which was driven by the suspect.

The girl later confided to her mother about the incident and a report was made to police.

The incidents allegedly occurred between April 30 to June 1, 2019 and August 31 to October 1, 2019.

Investigations led to the arrest of Frederick who was charged with two counts of sexual penetration and one count of sexual touching of a child.

The enquiry was spearheaded by W/Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne and supervised by Insp Knutt.

