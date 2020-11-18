MARC Anthony Joseph, who was captured on amateau video on Friday in a 'slap' confrontation with a police officer who had confronted him about not wearing a mask in Port of Spain, has appeared in court.
Joseph, of Nelson Street, Port-of-Spain, was granted $80,000 with surety after pleading not guilty to a series of charges when he appeared before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate on Tuesday.
Joseph was arrested and charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duties, resisting arrest, using obscene language, and littering.
A police statement said the arose out of the incident which allegedly in which a police officer issued a ticket to the accused for failing to wear a face mask.
The charges alleged that Joseph became very hostile towards officers, refusing to accept the ticket and discarded it by throwing it onto the roadway.
An officer proceeded to pick up the ticket and re-issued it to Joseph, following which the man reportedly verbally and physically attacked the officer.
Following the attack of the officer, other police officers subdued Joseph, the statement said.
Joseph allegedly continued to behave in a loud and irate manner before officers arrested him.
Two police officers who were injured during the incident, were taken to hospital.
The man was charged with the offences by Cpl Bacchus and PC Durrant.
The case was postponed to December 15.