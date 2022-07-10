Former detective Darwin Ghouralal who was charged with the murder of eight-year-old Daniel Guerra, and has been on the run from police since 2013, turned himself over to officers on Saturday.
Ghouralal went to the San Fernando Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Saturday afternoon. He was taken by officers to the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca.
Ghouralal could not be found for almost nine years and officers believed he was in Canada which does not have an extradition treaty with this country.
Back in 2013, after two and half years in custody, he was freed of the Daniel’s murder after a preliminary enquiry before the San Fernando Magistrates’ court. The magistrate upheld a no case submission filed by Ghouralal's attorneys.
The prosecution however took the matter before the High Court and, a month later, after a judge reviewed documents in the case, a warrant was issued for his re-arrest. It mandated that, when held, Ghouralal is to be taken into custody to await a trial before a judge and jury.
Ghourlal who was an officer for 15 years, was friends with Daniel’s mother.
It was alleged that he killed Daniel on a day unknown between February 17 and 21 2011.
The decomposing body of the standard two pupil was found near a river along Tarouba Link Road two days after he went missing after a trip to a parlour near his family’s home at Bedeau Street, Gasparillo.
A first autopsy performed at Forensic Science Centre concluded his cause of death was due to drowning. A second autopsy at the San Fernando mortuary, found he died from asphyxia before his body entered the river, which suggested he was strangled.
A United States pathologist hired by then-attorney general Anand Ramlogan, performed the last autopsy at the San Fernando mortuary, which stated the cause of death was homicidal asphyxia.