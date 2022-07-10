Darwin Ghouralal

Do you know where he is?: Darwin Ghouralal, accused of the murder of eight-year-old Daniel Guerra, inset, is believed to be living in Canada.

Former detective Darwin Ghouralal who was charged with the murder of eight-year-old Daniel Guerra, and has been on the run from police since 2013, turned himself over to officers on Saturday.

Ghouralal went to the San Fernando Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Saturday afternoon. He was taken by officers to the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca.

Ghouralal could not be found for almost nine years and officers believed he was in Canada which does not have an extradition treaty with this country.

Back in 2013, after two and half years in custody, he was freed of the Daniel’s murder after a preliminary enquiry before the San Fernando Magistrates’ court. The magistrate upheld a no case submission filed by Ghouralal's attorneys.

The prosecution however took the matter before the High Court and, a month later, after a judge reviewed documents in the case, a warrant was issued for his re-arrest. It mandated that, when held, Ghouralal is to be taken into custody to await a trial before a judge and jury.

Ghourlal who was an officer for 15 years, was friends with Daniel’s mother.

It was alleged that he killed Daniel on a day unknown between February 17 and 21 2011.

The decomposing body of the standard two pupil was found near a river along Tarouba Link Road two days after he went missing after a trip to a parlour near his family’s home at Bedeau Street, Gasparillo.

A first autopsy performed at Forensic Science Centre concluded his cause of death was due to drowning. A second autopsy at the San Fernando mortuary, found ­he died from asphyxia before his body entered the river, which suggested he was strangled.

A United States pathologist hired by then-attorney general Anand Ramlogan, performed the last autopsy at the San Fernando mortuary, which stated the cause of death was homicidal ­asphyxia.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Women ‘heroes’ in the frontline at St Clair

Women ‘heroes’ in the frontline at St Clair

A team of policewomen will be leading the St Clair Police Station and its departments, which include the Victim and Witness Support Unit and the Special Victims Department.

Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob said the St Clair Police Station will be led and managed by “newly minted” Woman Insp Renee Bain Keller, who recently was in charge of the Belmont Police Station.

BODILESS CAMERAS

BODILESS CAMERAS

Earlier this year, 1,120 body cameras were purchased for police officers by acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob.

However, in an interview with the Sunday Express yesterday, he said the cameras were not distribu­ted because of the lack of technological infrastructure.

He also said police officers do not consis­tently wear body came­ras, and in some units of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), none are outfitted.

No public evidence of police using cameras

No public evidence of police using cameras

The Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) is demanding to know the status of body cameras for police officers, in light of the police-involved triple fatal shootings in Port of Spain last weekend.

The incident led to the burning of tyres and blocking of streets in a massive protest in East Port of Spain on Monday.

WEEKEND BEGINS WITH 4 MURDERS

WEEKEND BEGINS WITH 4 MURDERS

GUNMEN shot dead two men as they stood outside a shop in Laventille on Friday night.

The victims, identified by police as Nigel “Monkin” Dubarry and Stanfield “Ouse” Allers, were ambushed around 7.30 p.m. at the corner of Despers Drive and Picton Road, said police.

Recommended for you