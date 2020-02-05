A Ste Madeleine man, who has pending court matters for attempted murder, robbery and firearm offences, was charged with the murder of Debe school teacher Ashram Boodram.
Carl Richardson, 30, of Martin Prime Street, St John's Village, Ste Madeleine, appeared before senior San Fernando magistrate Jo-Anne Connor on Wednesday.
Connor read the charge which alleged that on January 24 he murdered Boodram.
Richardson was not called upon to plea to the charge which was laid indictably by WPC Serioux of Homicide Region III.
Richardson's criminal record which was given to the magistrate by prosecution Cleydon Seedan showed that Richardson had pending court matters for firearm possession, robbery, and attempted murder for an incident in November 2016.
The record also showed that Richardson had already served an 18-month jail term for a conviction in October 2018 for possession of a firearm.
Another robbery charge was dismissed by the court.
Connor remanded Richardson into custody and adjourned the case to March 4.
Richardson was arrested by police last Thursday in New Grant.
Police received information on the suspect and found him walking along Naparima- Mayaro Road, close to where his relatives reside.
Initial reports had stated that Boodram was followed to his home after withdrawing a sum of cash from the bank. Boodram had resumed construction of his house and would usually pay his workmen on the weekend.
However, his relatives said he did not go to the bank that afternoon, and Boodram did not have a large amount of cash on him when he was held up at gunpoint in the driveway of his home at Hibiscus Drive, Serenity Heights.
The gunman grabbed Boodram's lunch bag, then shot him once in the chest, with the bullet penetrating near his heart.