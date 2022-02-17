AS of today until March 3, those charged with murder are free to apply for bail.
And it may be granted.
A three-judge panel at the Appeal Court on Thursday morning found that Section 5 (1) of the Bail Act that outright prohibited the granting of bail for those accused of the capital offence was inconsistent with the Constitution and should be struck out.
Chief Justice Ivor Archie along with Justices of Appeal Mira Dean-Armorer and Malcolm Holdip unanimously overturned a previous ruling of Justice Joan Charles at the High Court who dismissed a constitutional claim by former murder accused Akilli Charles.
His contention was that it was unconstitutional for those accused of murder to automatically be denied bail.
Charles had spent more than nine years on remand only to have the murder charge against him dismissed in May 2019 by Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle Caddle after she upheld a no-case submission, agreeing with his attorneys there was insufficient evidence for the matter to proceed to trial.
While it was not being argued that murder accused can demand that bail be granted bail, Charles, through his attorneys led by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, contended that those individuals should at least be allowed to apply for bail and that those applications be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Following the ruling, lead attorney for the Office of the Attorney General Fyard Hosein, SC, asked the court to grant a stay of the “historic and landmark” ruling since the court system may become inundated with bail applications.
The court did not grant his request, but instead ordered that further written submissions on the issue be filed by Monday, and on March 3, the judges will decide as to whether the stay should be granted.
Hosein pointed out it was his view that a suspension of the ruling should be granted since if this was not done it may result in the court system becoming inundated with bail applications for murder, some of which may be granted.
Further to that, Hosein said it was the intention of the Office of the Attorney General to appeal the judgment at the Privy Council in London, England, and the possibility exists that the apex court would rule in favour of the State. But it may be too late, since some murder accused would have already been released on bail.
“What you want to do is preserve the status quo until the Privy Council delivers its ruling,” said Hosein.
Ramlogan said he was not objecting to conditional leave being granted to the State to appeal the ruling.
Together with his written submissions on the stay application, Hosein is to also file his application for conditional leave.
Chief Justice Archie said he was aware that the ruling was one of significant public interest and came at a time when the population is concerned about the crime rate.
He said he believed it was of importance for lay persons to read the judgment to get a proper understanding of its effects.
In essence, the Chief Justice reiterated that the ruling did not mean that all those accused of murder will be entitled to bail.
They are only being granted the opportunity to apply for bail and it will be considered by a judicial officers. In considering these applications, Archie said a number of factors will have to be taken into consideration including the likeliness to reoffend, the possibility of the applicant absconding and the gruesomeness of the crime committed, among other issues.