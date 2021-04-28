A 46-year-old man was ordered to have no contact with his 13-year-old cousin after appearing before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate charged with sexual touching of a child.
The accused, a labourer, who resides in San Juan, was given the order by Magistrate Indar Jagroo as part of his bail conditions which were set at $80,000.
He will reappear before the court on May 25.
The man was arrested and charged by W/Cpl (Ag.) Peters-Wilson, of the North-Eastern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU), following a report made to police in September 2020 that a girl, while in the company of her cousin to pick up her sister from work, was sexually touched by the man.
According to the girl, her cousin touched her both on her right thigh above the knee and her right breast.
Following further investigations by CPU officers, the suspect was arrested and charged with the offence.
The investigation was spearheaded W/Superintendent (Ag.)
Claire Guy-Alleyne and supervised by Insp. Davidson and Sgt. Bishop.
Corporate Communications Unit