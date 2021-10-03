ven

Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob has commended the officers of the CIB for utilizing the Anti-Gang legislation in the fight against gangs and human trafficking.

The work of the unit led to charges being laid against two Venezuelans under the Anti-Gang Act.

YILFRENTH ALISON RAMIREZ DIAZ aka MORPHEO was charged under the Anti-Gang Act with knowingly supporting a gang leader and PEDRO DAVID HERNANDEZ PATETE was charged with:

- Being a gang Leader

- Receiving and transporting a Venezuelan female for the

purpose of exploitation and with the exploitation of the

prostitution of said female

- Procuration for prostitution

- Harbouring a Venezuelan female for the purpose of sexual

exploitation

- Receiving a financial benefit knowing that it resulted from

trafficking in persons

Both were charged on September 29 at the Maximum-Security Prison, Golden Grove, Arouca by Ag Sgt Ramsarran of the Counter-Trafficking Unit.



The matters were heard on September 30 at the Port of Spain, 7th Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Gafoor and were then transferred to the 8th Court. The accused were remanded into custody and the matters were adjourned.

These investigations were coordinated under the umbrella of the Criminal Investigations Bureau and led by Snr Supt Christopher Paponette in conjunction with Ms Alana Wheeler, Director of the Counter-Trafficking Unit and spearheaded by Supt Michael Veronique with advice from SIU Legal officer Zaheer Ali.

