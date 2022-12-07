McDonald Jacob

McDonald Jacob, Commissioner of Police (Ag)

Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob is heading on 35 days’ vacation leave.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Erla Christopher will be in charge in his absence.

Jacob spoke about his leave as he presented acting DCPs Ramnarine Samaroo and Curt Simon with their instruments of appointment at a ceremony at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, on Wednesday.

Parliament approved the nominations of Samaroo and Simon on December 2, clearing the way for their appointments.

Jacob said the promotion came at an opportune time as he proceeds on 35 days' vacation leave. 

A post to the police’s social media page stated that Jacob congratulated the officers and added that having two more DCPs appointed to the executive team, means that the TTPS is in a good position in terms of leadership and expertise.

He said he was confident that the two DCPs will ably assist Christopher as she takes over the helm of the organisation in his absence.

Later in the day, Jacob met with the executive of the TTPS and thanked them for their support. He also reminded the staff of the critical role they perform in ensuring safety and security for all.

He added that his absence ought not to interfere with the many initiatives already in progress, while in pursuit of the organization's strategic priorities and goals set out in the Operational Plan 2022 - 2024. 

The post quoted Jacob as saying, “While I am on leave, I am confident that the commitment and dedication you have demonstrated over the past months will continue, you have shown me that you are fully invested and fully aware of your responsibilities.

“Through our collective years of experience we understand that crime is not a static phenomenon, therefore as a necessity, we must keep evolving and strategizing, always seeking to adopt and inculcate best practices into our operations, if we are to win the war against crime.”

He also asked the team to give the full support to Christopher.

The staff thanked him for his leadership and motivating skills in keeping the team together and focused on the objectives.

