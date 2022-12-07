THE blame game continued between Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd and LMCS over the diving tragedy with focus yesterday on a plug and whether it caused the accident.

Paria’s attorney, Gilbert Peterson SC, in his questioning of LMCS HSE manager Ahmad Ali, tried to impress that the divers did not have to remove the inflatable plug, when they were doing works on sealine 36 pipeline on February 25, 2022 and their bid to do this resulted in them being sucked into the pipe.

LMCS attorney Kamini Persaud-Maraj countered that In-Corr Tech Ltd, the company commissioned to do a report by the OSH Agency, attested to the integrity of the plug in their report.