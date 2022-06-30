The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) will adhere to the rule of law regarding the investigation into the fatal shooting of constable Clarence Gilkes.
This is the assurance being given by Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob to the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, especially of Rich Plain, Diego Martin.
A release from the TTPS on Thursday said, “The lead investigator, Snr Supt Chandool together with investigators from the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) are still actively investigating the incident.”
It added that, “On June 29, 2022, the Acting CoP together with the Head of the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB), Snr Supt Suzette Martin and the lead investigator Snr Supt Joseph Chandool held a meeting with Police Complaints Authority (PCA) Director, Mr David West, along with two of his investigators, where a completed investigative file was handed over to the Acting CoP.”
The release stated that Jacob then handed over the file to Chandool, and he was advised to continue the normal procedure of linking the evidential file with that of the PCA and to continue the investigation.
“Commissioner (Ag) Jacob notes that the investigation is currently at a critical stage and when the police investigators complete their inquiry they will be required to visit the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for guidance and advice,” the release added.
He also stated that the TTPS is the institution provided with the mandate and responsibility to proffer charges against persons, while the courts of the country decide on the innocence or guilt of persons who are charged. He also assured, in the release, that the public will be advised when the final advice is given by the DPP regarding this matter.
Wilkes was shot in April while with other officers in Rich Plain, Diego Martin.