Acting Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher has stated that preliminary investigations have revealed that the Mayor of Port of Spain, Alderman Joel Martinez, was not the intended target in a shooting incident which occurred at his home on Thursday.
The Acting Commissioner noted that officers responded in a very timely manner to the report of the shooting, and were able to convey the victim to the Port of Spain General Hospital, to obtain medical attention, and the man is now in a stable condition.
“Our CSI personnel have been at the scene, and investigators on the ground have gathered evidence and conducted enquiries, which has resulted in the development of certain credible leads into the matter,” said Christopher.
She noted that, “The investigation is still in the early and critical stages and as the matter progresses and we build upon our leads, more information will be shared with members of the public.”
Police reports indicate that around 2.30 p.m. on Thursday, a 33-year-old landscaper was cutting grass at the residence of the Port of Spain Mayor, when he was approached by an armed man, who shot him. The victim was able to escape by jumping adjacent walls into other properties before collapsing inside a nearby house. Officers of the Maraval police station responded promptly to a report of the incident, arrived at the scene and rushed the man to hospital to seek medical attention.