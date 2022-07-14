Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob received hand sanitizers, face masks and a cash donation from the University of the West Indies Police Research Group on Thursday.
A post to the police’s social media page stated, “The items were presented to Commissioner of Police (Ag) Mc Donald Jacob at the Police Administration Building, by Dr. Wendell C. Wallace in his capacity as outgoing Chair of the UWI, St. Augustine, Police Research Group.
“The donation is a part of the group’s corporate social responsibility initiative and will help to further nurture the relationship between the Group and the Service. It’s a longstanding one that also provides the TTPS with outreach, research, and mentorship of officers into academia.”
The post said Wallace expressed his gratitude “for the opportunity to present these tokens of our appreciation to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service”. He also reconfirmed the Police Research Group’s commitment to the TTPS, and assured the acting Commissioner of their “unyielding support”.
Sergeant Russel Mason, who is also a member of the Police Research Group presented Jacob with a monetary donation collected from members of the corporate community of Trinidad and Tobago.
The post said Jacob thanked the Group for the donations and also recognised the significance of “a research team raising funds to support crime-fighting initiatives”.
He noted that the partnership between the two entities was a reflection of the first priority of the TTPS Strategic Plan 2022 – 2024 - Community Partnerships, the post said.
Jacob added that it would also facilitate the research required to help deal with the current crime situation. He pledged his commitment to “work hand-in-hand with the University to make the necessary changes required in society.”