Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob on Monday said that the Trinidad and Tobago Special Victims Unit (SVU) is not being closed, but is here to stay.
Jacob was speaking at the Police Academy in St James on Monday during the opening ceremony for the Rape and Sexual Assault Awareness Training Workshop being done in partnership with the British High Commission.
The SVU is comprised of the Gender-Based Violence Unit, the Child Protection Unit and the Sexual Offences Unit.
A release from the TTPS stated that Jacob noted that the SVU has the full support of the Executive of the TTPS and its work has been having a positive impact, as victims are getting the professional assistance they need. He also noted that there has been a downward trend in murders arising out of domestic violence incidents, the release said.
The Acting CoP said opportunities which align with the TTPS’ strategic goal of strengthening the institutional capacity of the organization, through training, are always welcome and will redound to the benefit of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.
Also delivering remarks at the ceremony, was Her Excellency, Harriet Cross, British High Commissioner to Port of Spain.
The release said she praised the dedication and professionalism of the officers attached to the SVU, saying that she is very impressed with their efforts and collaborative approach to dealing with gender-based violence issues. Her Excellency Cross noted the decision to ‘train the trainers’ in the TTPS, meant that the knowledge shared during the workshop, can be then widely disseminated to other officers throughout the service.
The Rape and Sexual Assault (RSA) training will build capacity among 50 TTPS officers, including ten senior officers and ten civilian members of the TTPS Victim and Support Unit. The training takes place on January 31 to February 2 in Trinidad and February 24 to 25 in Tobago. The training will directly impact the effectiveness of the entire Special Victims Department, as the skills learned will be transferred to all 300 members of the department and eventually the entire TTPS, the release added.
Also in attendance at the ceremony were Provost, Police Academy, Dr. Simon Alexis, Supt. Claire-Guy Alleyne and Manager, Victim and Witness Support Unit, Aisha Corbie.