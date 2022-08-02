Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob over the weekend stated that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is re-evaluating and robustly monitoring its policies and procedures into the extra duty arrangements with fete promoters and event organisers to reduce the likelihood of irregularities and discrepancies.
He addressed the issue last Saturday during a meeting with the Trinidad and Tobago Promoters’ Association (TTPA) at the Police Administration Building, Port-of-Spain.
A post to the police’s social media page stated that during the discussions, all parties arrived at a mutual agreement to willingly work together in addressing issues such as having and adhering to clear policy, resolving the strength of police officers at events and ensuring future collaboration to enhance the symbiotic relationship of both entities ahead of the 2023 Carnival season.
Jacob told the TTPA that the TTPS will implement further guidelines to what was already outlined in the TTPS’ Extra Duty Policy to address some of the critical challenges raised by the Association.
On July 25, the TTPS issued a statement on the guidelines of extra duty within the organisation and the requirements of both Divisional Commanders and Promoters.
Also at the meeting were acting Deputy Commissioners of Police, Operations and Administration and Support, Erla Christopher, and Intelligence and Investigation, Wendell Williams, acting Senior Superintendents of Police Port of Spain Division, Neil Brandon John and Western Division, Anthony Remy, who represented two of the ten Policing Divisions that host the most major events during the regular Carnival season.
President of the TTPA, Jerome “Rome” Precilla and Advocate, TTPA, Paige De Leon were also present.
The post added that De Leon said she was “pleased with the discussions” as both the TTPA and TTPS remain committed to supporting the nation’s creatives, culture and livelihoods.
The TTPS and TTPA are expected to meet in the future as the established policies are reviewed and monitored.