Acting Superintendent Deryck Martin Walker who during his tenure worked in the Criminal Investigation Unit, the Professional Standards Bureau and the Anti- Corruption Investigation Bureau, passed away on Independence Day.
Walker enlisted in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) on June 10, 1986 and served for almost four decades. He distinguished himself as a problem solver, resolving conflicts and maintaining an even keel while under stress, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob remembered Walker as a selfless leader, who worked tirelessly, with passion and dedication to duty, who left an indelible mark on the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau and by extension the TTPS, the post said.
He was remembered by Superintendent Wendell Lucas as one who was emblematic of an officer committed to his work with a quiet dignity and selflessness. The units he worked in such as the Criminal Investigation Unit, the Professional Standards Bureau and the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau are all richer for having served under the command of Superintendent Walker.
Superintendent Ricardo Montrichard recalled the wisdom and clarity which Walker brought to any discussion, as well and his deep concerns for officers and their well-being. Superintendent Montrichard said, the collaboration he enjoyed while working with Superintendent Walker will be immensely missed, the post said.
Walker leaves to mourn his wife Wendy-Ann, his mother and his seven siblings. Jacob and the executive members of the TTPS extended condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.