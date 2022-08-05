ACTING Prisons Commissioner Deopersad Ramoutar has emerged victorious in a judicial review claim he filed against the Public Service Commission (PSC) after it indicated its intention to carry out competency-based interviews for retroactive promotions within the Prison Service.
Justice Kevin Ramcharan on Wednesday ruled in Ramoutar’s favour in a judicial review claim he had brought against the PSC in September of 2021.
Ramoutar brought the claim on the ground that the new assessment was unlawful and that he would have been prejudiced by it if he was interviewed on criteria that were unlawful or that were introduced without sufficient notice and consultation.
At the time of filing the claim, Ramoutar was an acting deputy commissioner.
The competency-based interview was to take place in August 2021 and that same month Ramoutar was successful in obtaining an injunction from the High Court blocking the commission from doing so.
While the commission made a subsequent application to have the injunction lifted, this was refused by the court.
In his claim Ramoutar stated that the PSC arbitrarily wanted to institute a “competency-based interview” component to determine the suitability of candidates for retroactive promotion to the position of senior Superintendent of Prisons.
He claim that this move had only been made after he topped the list of candidates for promotion based on criteria set in 2014, and was awaiting retroactive promotion.
When he first learned of the change in October 2020, he wrote to the commission seeking clarification but only received confirmation of receipt of his correspondence, his claim stated.
Ramoutar and his attorneys then wrote several letters asking for further information on what was being assessed in the proposed interview and the basis for the change in procedure.
In July of last year, one month before the interview was to take place Ramoutar received correspondence from the PSC but his attorneys complained that the information provided showed that their client and his colleagues were being assessed on far more areas of competency than used during the previous promotion exercise, which Ramoutar had topped.
Areas to be assessed were financial management; procurement; public-sector accounting practices; project management and intimate knowledge of several pieces of legislation.
Insufficient notice
His attorneys Dinesh Rambally, Kiel Taklalsingh and Rhea Khan contended that their client would have been prejudiced since the insufficient notice would not have allowed him adequate time to prepare.
In his ruling, Justice Ramcharan declared that the move by the commission was “irrational and unreasonable.”
In its defence, attorneys for the PSC argued that then-commissioner Dennis Pulchan was set to retire soon and the process of selecting a successor was affected by the injunction.
The attorneys went on to add that it would not be in the public’s interest to have the entire first division of the Prisons Service holding acting positions and 15 others affected by it given that the promotion process had been in train for a long time.
It also argued Ramoutar had received training for areas in the competency-based interview.
On February 23 of this year, Ramoutar was promoted to the position of acting Prisons Commissioner following Pulchan’s retirement.