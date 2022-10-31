PEOPLE who engage in action that blocks riverine areas, or in unauthorised construction, are being warned that enforcement is coming.
This was the message from Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi yesterday, at an interfaith service at Success Laventille Secondary School in Laventille.
Al-Rawi attended the service, which was held in recognition of the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation’s 30th anniversary, before going to visit areas throughout Trinidad which had been affected by flooding due to last weekend’s rainy weather.
“Currently, we have some flooding issues on the field which we are treating with right now, and I am rushing to right now. But, all in all, I have to thank the Lord God because he spared us from a potentially worse situation. As for right now, all I can say is that we at Local Government are living the mantra of ‘prepare! prepare! prepare! And we will be taking our enforcement action very seriously in the immediate future as our climatic issues have changed,” Al-Rawi told the media following the service.
“So to the people who are blocking tributaries and riverine, etc. as well as those who are engaged in unauthorised developments...you will see a lot of action against you coming forward. A lot of that comes from recent local government reforms, as we invest more assets into the respective corporations,” he added.
Reform package
In delivering the feature address at the ceremony, Al-Rawi said he was proud of the accomplishments of the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation since its establishment in 1992.
“Today we stand in 2022 and just this year we have passed the biggest, and most important, step we would take in law. (With) the local government reform package which has passed in Parliament, we have before us an opportunity to improve our service to mankind. In this package of reform, we have our 30,000-strong enterprise at work. The local government is comprised of 19 entities, one of which is the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation, and those 19 entities oscillate between 26,000 and 30,000 people. So now our local government descends into a deeper form of service where the mayor and council become an executive council where they receive a much larger stake of money and also a much larger base of responsibility,” Al-Rawi explained.
He said this was a critical move forward, and will now see each municipal corporation have a responsibility similar to that exercised by the Tobago House of Assembly.
The former attorney general thanked the men and women throughout the various municipal corporations for their hard work, and the long hours they subscribe to for the citizens of this country.
“I can tell you this, I used to love the rain. I used to think it was wonderful that we can all be in a cooler place, but now?” Al-Rawi said with a laugh.
Riverine alert
“Half of us have spent long nights making sure we can serve people by clearing landslides, and watching river levels, so permit me, please, at this time to also acknowledge the hard work of the municipal police alongside our regional corporations. The San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation, especially, your 30 years have left a very large footprint. You have served people with not enough resources at hand, and not enough commitment from the taxpayers who are coming to you. But these are things that are going to be things of the past, and I want to say to you now that your brightest days are ahead of you. The opportunity to serve will be given with the power to do it.”
San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation chairman, alderman Anthony Roberts, also congratulated the men and women who worked in the organisation for their hard work over the last 30 years.
“It’s about doing all things, especially the small things, excellently,” Roberts said.
He said it was only through the work of those over the last 30 years that the corporation was able to achieve this, and he again thanked everyone for their hard work.
On Sunday morning, the Meteorological Service issued an update that Trinidad was under a Riverine Flood Alert, valid until tomorrow. Major watercourses in North and Central Trinidad, mainly the Caroni, Caparo, and North Oropouche rivers, were expected to be affected.
“Weather conditions are currently settling, however, occasional periods of heavy rainfall can be expected over the next 24 hours, particularly Sunday night into Monday morning,” said the Met Service.