Activist Jowelle De Souza plans to take legal action against the San Fernando City Corporation after two dogs were euthanised two hours after they were captured by dog catchers.
She is claiming the owners of the dogs were not given sufficient time to locate their dogs before they were put to sleep.
De Souza said the situation has left the family, which includes two children, crushed.
The businesswoman made a report of the situation to the police after the dogs were taken by dog catchers on Thursday morning.
She also went to her lawyers as she said she intends to take legal action against the San Fernando City Corporation and Minister of Local Government.
”The law at the San Fernando pound provides owners five days in which to come and collect them,” De Souza told the Express.
She described the two-year-old healthy, spayed and neutered dogs, which had collars and were taken from Mon Repos, as “Trinidad dogs”.
De Souza said that while the owner was told the dogs were released at the San Fernando Wharf and she headed there to find them, her pets had been taken to a San Fernando vet where they were put to sleep.
She believes that had the veterinarian been told the dogs had owners, the situation would have been avoided.
“In the space of two hours of being captured, these dogs were put down,” De Souza said.
De Souza said the issue had been raised with the San Fernando City Corporation during meetings about reopening the San Fernando pound.
She said she reached out to San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello on Thursday and was told he was working on the situation.
De Souza said she tried contacting him and Deputy Mayor Dr Ferri Hosein yesterday, but was unsuccessful.
The Express also tried contacting Regrello but calls to his phone went unanswered.