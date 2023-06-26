An attorney representing activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj has made two requests under the Freedom of Information Act for details on the explosion at the NiQuan gas-to-liquids plant at Pointe-a-Pierre.
The requests were sent to the Energy Ministry and the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) by Freedom Law Chambers, headed by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC.
Two letters, dated June 23, 2023, were issued to the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Energy and the executive director of OSHA, respectively, on behalf of Maharaj.
They were both signed by attorney Robert Abdool-Mitchell.
In the letters, it was noted that the request was being made under Section 13 of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Ch 22:02.
Among the requests made were:
1. A copy of the investigative report inclusive of any findings and recommendations made as a result of the investigation conducted by the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries regarding the April 2021 plant explosion at NiQuan Energy Trinidad Ltd;
2. Copies of any reports submitted by any State agency/entity to the investigative committee;
3. Copies of any witness statements and reports submitted by any of the parties that were directly involved in the incident to the investigative committee.
Both entities were asked to respond “as soon as practicable”, but not later than 30 days.
Failing this, a claim for judicial review will be filed without further notice to seek an order of mandamus from the High Court to compel the relative parties to disclose same, the letters stated.
The request for the investigative report came after the death of Massy Energy Engineered Solutions pipe-fitter Allanlane Ramkissoon who was burned in an accidental fire at the NiQuan plant on June 15.
He died on June 18 at a burns centre in Colombia.
Last Thursday, the T&T Police Service initiated an investigation into Ramkissoon’s death.
Insp Donawa has been appointed to supervise the enquiry.
At the time, it was noted that days after the incident had taken place, neither the TTPS nor the T&T Fire Services had been notified of Ramkissoon’s death, as required under law, and as such, senior officials made a decision to investigate the incident on their own.
“Our client is disappointed, shocked, and outraged by this sudden volte-face on such an important matter. The refusal to disclose this report has caused grave public disquiet and consternation,” the attorneys noted.
The letter went on to quote several articles, including those in the Express, in which it was noted the country was in the dark on the respective probes into the April 2021 explosion.
“Of even greater concern is the fact that your Government had publicly committed to making this report public soon after the 2021 explosion and recent fire which occurred at NiQuan. It is difficult to understand how the Government could publicly commit to disclose a report pursuant to an investigation that is done under the aegis of the MEES and subsequently refuse to disclose same. It would appear that this is part of the political modus operandi of the Government and that such investigations are part of a sinister political tactic and strategy that is designed to quell public disquiet and outrage and buy the Government some time so that the heat will cool off.
"In other words, this is a classic case of bait and switch by your Government whereby the public is baited with the prospect of an independent investigation which gives the comforting impression that the Government is taking action, only to flick the switch after the heat has cooled off and do an incredible U-turn by refusing to honour its commitment to disclose the report. This kind of shallow and dishonourable conduct by the Government erodes public confidence in the integrity of the State,” the letters stated.