kern

Kernell Alexander

Disc jockey Kernell Alexander died in a vehicular accident along the Solomon Hochoy Highway on Saturday.

Alexander, 26 of Chase Village, Chaguanas, was in a car with three others when they were involved in the accident near Preysal.

The Express was told that they were heading to Couva to visit a friend when the driver lost control of the car. Alexander, 26 of Chase Village. Chaguanas, was in the back seat at the time of the accident. The other three other occupants of the car were taken to hospital.

The Express was told that Alexander had earlier played music at a radio station in Port of Spain.

In his last post on Facebook on Saturday morning Alexander said, “In the past I’ve been told I’m not good enough. DJs I’ve worked with doing everything [FREE} for them now work with other persons and bad talk me It’s hard to find genuine ppl to work with these days but when ur a praying person things happen for the better Join myself and the team tonight (Saturday night) as we stream live in every single state in the US over their FM airwaves and more countries around the world Would be streaming live on Facebook for my Trini folks also but as they say Good things come to those who wait Are you ready? Each and every Saturday allyuh ah gone GLOBAL always wanted the world to hear my voice and now look at what’s going on.”

Alexander was an up and coming actor, model, comedian, host and radio deejay.

