More adults are taking advantage of the Pfizer vaccine than children.
This according to the Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh who spoke at a COVID-19 news conference on Saturday morning. Deyalsingh said that while this development was good for the adults, numbers of children being vaccinated have plummeted in recent weeks.
When the initiative to distribute this vaccine to children between the ages of 12 and 18 began, he said an average of 3004 children were vaccinated per day. Recent figures, he said, indicated an average of 550 per day. As a result, he urged parents and children to seek out vaccination as the expiry date for these vaccines approaches.
“Don’t let the numbers lull us into a sense of complacency. When you look at the results more adults are taking advantage of the Pfizer vaccine and parents, and children are not taking advantage of it and your numbers have plummeted to about one sixth of where we started at. The message is that we need our children 12-18 the total cohort in that group for the school aged population which is 90,000 only 33,540 have been vaccinated with their first dose so far, just over one third.”
“We are not out of the woods yet with our children under the ages of 12-19. Of that figure we have to minus 230 which is the migrant population. Parents and children, we need you all to step up the plate in the coming weeks because your window of opportunity will start to close because of expiry date issues, where we have to administer the first dose by the middle to end of October,” he said.
He added that 366 pregnant women have since taken the Pfizer vaccine.
Deyalsingh said 9,011 persons have been vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccine, through the Ministry’s “One shot and done,” initiative. 318 doses were distributed on Friday, he said, at various malls throughout Trinidad and Tobago. The lowest of these, he said, was in the Tobago Lowland mall (12 vaccinations).
As a result, he appealed to the people of Tobago to be vaccinated.
“For the Tobago mall yesterday to do 12, speaks to a level of vaccine hesitancy in Tobago that we really need to talk to the persons of Tobago, please come out and get vaccinated. The persons who are encouraging you to not get the vaccine, they will not be there for you when you are ill, they will not be providing hospital space and Tobago is already challenged. They will not mind your family if you die. They don’t have your best interest at heart,” he said.
Deyalsingh said more outreaches would be done by the Ministry in the upcoming weeks.
In the last week of September and the first of October, he said, vaccination initiatives would be done at Port of Spain, Tunapuna, Sangre Grande, Central and South Trinidad.
He also announced the reopening of betting shops under the TT safe zone initiative, which requires patrons and employees to provide proof of vaccination.
Under the authorization of Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, he said, shops under the Bookmakers Association will be allowed to reopen in October. He asked that employers ensure that their staff are vaccinated before reopening.
He said, “I have been authorized by the honourable prime minister to say that the following industry will be a part of the TT safe zone in October, in addition to the casinos, restaurants and so on, the betting shops under the Bookmakers Association of Trinidad and Tobago will be allowed to open when the Prime Minister presses that particular trigger or buzzer under the TT safe zone arrangement.”
“We ask persons in those safe zones which are gearing up to be open once numbers look good to get all your employees vaccinated, that is part of the proposal. Everyone working in a racing pool, betting shop, with the Bookmaker’s Association of Trinidad and Tobago please urge your employees to be vaccinated because you would have to provide some sort of proof of vaccination for your employees as we move forward.”