An adverse weather alert has been issued to take effect before daybreak Saturday.
There is a high potential for scattered, moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms initially favouring offshore areas south and east of Trinidad from early morning. As the morning progresses this rainfall activity will develop over both islands and will favour hilly areas.
Localized flooding is likely in areas of heavy downpours and gusty winds in excess of 45 km/hr can accompany heavy showers or thunderstorms.