Adverse Weather Alert #3 - ORANGE LEVEL
Updated Issuance time #2 (local time)Sun, Nov 27, 2022 7:45 AM
Start date (local time)Sun, Nov 27, 2022 7:45 AM
End date (local time)Mon, Nov 28, 2022 6:00 PM
Description:Rainfall and/or showers of varying intensities are expected to continue throughout the course of today, especially during the afternoon (Sunday 27th November). There is still a 70% - 80% (high) chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms. Impacts: * Rainfall greater than 25mm and in excess of this amount in isolated areas. * Gusty winds in excess of 55 km/h may be experienced especially in the vicinity of heavy showers/thunderstorms. * Street/flash flooding and localized ponding are also likely in heavy downpours. * Seas can become agitated at times in sheltered areas. * Landslides/landslips are also possible in areas so prone.
Instructions: Do not wade or drive through flood waters. Secure loose outdoor items and livestock. Monitor weather conditions and official updates. More information: www.metoffice.gov.tt; www.odpm.gov.tt