adverse

Adverse Weather Alert #3 - ORANGE LEVEL

Updated Issuance time #2 (local time)Sun, Nov 27, 2022 7:45 AM

Start date (local time)Sun, Nov 27, 2022 7:45 AM

End date (local time)Mon, Nov 28, 2022 6:00 PM

Description:Rainfall and/or showers of varying intensities are expected to continue throughout the course of today, especially during the afternoon (Sunday 27th November). There is still a 70% - 80% (high) chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms. Impacts: * Rainfall greater than 25mm and in excess of this amount in isolated areas. * Gusty winds in excess of 55 km/h may be experienced especially in the vicinity of heavy showers/thunderstorms. * Street/flash flooding and localized ponding are also likely in heavy downpours. * Seas can become agitated at times in sheltered areas. * Landslides/landslips are also possible in areas so prone.

Instructions: Do not wade or drive through flood waters. Secure loose outdoor items and livestock. Monitor weather conditions and official updates. More information: www.metoffice.gov.tt; www.odpm.gov.tt

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Boodram’s battle for survival

Boodram’s battle for survival

Surviving the terror of the pipeline which claimed the lives of four of his col­leagues was one battle Christopher Boodram fought.

Struggling to survive outside in a world filled with financial pain and mental ­anguish is another.

Boodram, the lone diving survivor, has issued an appeal for Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd to assist him and the families of the deceased divers.

In an interview with the Sunday Express last Friday, Boodram said his family is facing immense financial hardship, as he has not been able to work since the diving tra­gedy on February 25.

How was there air in the flooded pipeline?

How was there air in the flooded pipeline?

LMCS Ltd’s managing director, Kazim Ali Snr, has provided a reason why it was possible for air pockets to exist in the undersea pipe­line in which his son and three other divers fought for their lives, possibly for days, before they drowned.

In a supplemental statement given to the commission of enquiry into the Berth 6 tragedy off Paria’s Pointe-a-Pierre facility on February 25, Ali suggested a cause for the pressure differential in the hyperba­ric chamber, which sucked an infla­table plug into the 30-inch-wide pipeline, along with the divers and their equipment.

Second defeat for Nunez-Tesheira in election challenge

Second defeat for Nunez-Tesheira in election challenge

Candidate for political lead­­er of the People’s National Movement (PNM) Karen Nunez-­Tesheira has suffered a second defeat in her challenge against the party’s internal election taking place over a three-­day period, which began yesterday.

On Friday night, a three-judge panel comprising Justices of Appeal Nolan Bereaux, Peter Rajkumar and Maria Wilson dismissed the appeal brought by Nunez-­Tesheira against the decision of High Court Justice Devindra Rampersad that was delivered on Wednesday.

Minister: Prepare for the worst

Minister: Prepare for the worst

With inclement weather expected to continue over the next few days, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan is cautioning the public to prepare for the worst.

Speaking during a virtual news conference yesterday, Sinanan said an unprecedented level of flooding is expected, even in areas that have not been prone to flooding in the past.

HIGH WATER

HIGH WATER

Continuous rainfall yesterday led to widespread flooding throughout the East-West Corridor, leaving many persons stranded for hours due to landslides, and families cleaning up the debris left by flood waters.

There were reports of flooding in areas such as Arouca, Arima, Carapo, Mt Lambert, San Juan, Santa Cruz, St Joseph, and Valsayn.

In the San Juan/Laventille Corporation area there were two significant landslips, with the entire road at Quarry Drive in Champs Fleurs being blocked; in St Joseph there was a report of a landslip in the vicinity of Balata Trace; and up to last night, there were six landslips at the Lady Young Road in Port of Spain.

Recommended for you