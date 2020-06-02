Stuart Young

National Security Minister Stuart Young

The Ministry of National Security is advising those who want to enter or depart Trinidad and Tobago that they must make a request via letter to the Minister of National Security, for an exemption. This is necessary as Trinidad and Tobago’s borders are presently closed in keeping with Government’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Only requests made by nationals and permanent residents of Trinidad and Tobago to enter the country are being considered at this time, on a case by case basis.

Nationals and permanent residents seeking to enter as well as persons wishing to depart must submit their request for exemption to the email address travelexemption@mns.gov.tt, for the consideration of the Minister of National Security.

The following documents must be provided along with the request for exemption: 

• Copy of the bio data page of their passport;

• Copy of their permanent residence stamp in their passport or copy of permanent residence certificate (applicable to permanent residents of Trinidad and Tobago only).

Following the receipt of email requests for entry or departure, the Ministry of National Security will contact the relevant persons to provide further information. 

Persons who have already submitted an exemption request for consideration do not need to make another request.

