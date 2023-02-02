Trinidad and Tobago’s pork industry stakeholders have been advised to be on the lookout for the dreaded and deadly African Swine Fever Virus (ASFV).
This warning was issued by the University of the West Indies-School of Veterinary Medicine (UWI-SVM) and the Veterinary Division of the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries (MALF), at a stakeholder consultation on Thursday.
ASFV does not affect other animals or humans, but they could carry the virus to the pig population.
Professor Chris Oura of the School of Veterinary Medicine warned that once infected, the ASFV will kill the pig within 5 to 7 days, in a very horrible death as there is no cure and no vaccine for the virus “The Caribbean should indeed worry; if it gets into a country, it can spread dramatically,” Oura stated.
While it has been confirmed that ASFV is not in Trinidad and Tobago, the country needs to be on high alert since the only control is slaughter; total destruction of the herd to safeguard from spread and re-infections, which will have a devastating impact on pig farmers’ livelihoods, food and nutrition security and trade.
Held under the theme, “Evaluation of the Risk of Introduction and Enhancement of Surveillance and Control Strategies for ASF in TT”, the blended in-person and online consultation included pig farmers and pork processors, Solid Waste Management Company Limited (SWMCOL), the recently appointed Livestock and Livestock Products Board, and regional and international partners, including CaribVET, the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Centre de Coopération internationale en recherche agronomique pour le développement (CIRAD). It is part of an IICA-PROCINORTE US$50,000 grant.
PROCINORTE (Cooperative Program in Research and Technology for the Northern Region), is a trilateral network among Canada, Mexico and the USA, supporting animal health in the Caribbean. In-kind technical contributions from other organisations, including the UWI-SVM/MALF, CIRAD and University of California, Davis, are valued at US$68,000.
Speaking on behalf of IICA-PROCINORTE, Trinidad and Tobago Representative, Diana Francis noted if one lesson is to be learned from COVID-19, is the need to invest in capacity and systems for dynamic risk assessment and preventive measures, as the ASFV is just one of several threats looming on the horizon.
“The consultation is indeed timely, coming on the heels COVID-19, the detection of the ASFV in the Dominica Republic and Haiti in 2021, which is still spreading across the entire island, and Venezuela’s emergency declaration on January 19, 2023, of the presence of the Panama disease tropical race 4, (Panama TR4), a serious disease of bananas, that will eventually kill the plant,” Francis stated.
Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Senator Avinash Singh, agreed with Francis on the timeliness of the consultation, and added that Trinidad and Tobago isn’t fool-proof.
“All it takes is one person illegally bringing in wildlife, domestic animals and plants by pirogue, to totally destroy our agriculture industry,” Singh said.
It was noted that there are over 300 pig farmers in T&T, and while they are the most ‘at risk’, they are not the only ones who should worry, or take precautions.
The lead project team of SVM Director and Principal Investigator, Dr. Karla Georges and Dr. Teola Noel, Assistant Lecturer, and MALF Veterinary Officer, Dr. Cheryl-Ann Wharwood, confirmed that sea and air vessels and travel are particularly high-risk introduction channels and therefore priority areas for surveillance. Ship and airline food waste, which include potentially contaminated pork products, represents a major threat, given the tendency to feed such waste to livestock.
In setting the base for action, Georges identified a number of gaps in the existing data for T&T, noting that even with in-house expertise, this project is “a launching pad for us to build local capacity, especially in the area of risk assessment tools, network analysis via contact tracing, and animal disease modelling for enhanced biosecurity.
Meanwhile, Wharwood explained the methodology to identify the most important risk factors for entry and spread of ASFV in T&T, and urged all stakeholders to support the process to collect the much-needed information that will feed directly into animal disease modelling.
In closing the consultation, she also urged pig farmers in particular, to observe their animals and report any signs of ill health to the authorities.
The UWI-SVM/MALF has prepared a range of public awareness and education materials to enable stakeholders to recognise the risks and symptoms in pigs. Anyone wishing to know more about the ASFV and the upcoming risk assessment data collection exercise is encouraged to contact the SVM/MALF team.