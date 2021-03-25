Amar Hosein, a member of the Sauce doubles family, was critically injured in a shooting at his home on Thursday morning.
He was shot in the head and hand, police said.
The incident occurred at Hosein's Orange Grove, Tunapuna, home at around 3am.
Police said Hosein was awaken by noises inside his home and went to investigate. He was ambushed by the intruder and shot twice. The shooter then escaped.
Hosein was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex.
In December, Kareem Jervis, a vendor employed at Sauce doubles was killed while selling to customers at Curepe Junction.
And in August 2019, Sauce doubles vendor Shazard Manick was shot in the head and chest. He died at hospital.
In Manick's murder, police said robbery was not a motive.