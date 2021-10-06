A POLICE constable last attached to Cumuto Police Station has been charged with the 2018 murder of an Arima man.
The policeman, 30-year-old Anil Randy Gooding, was arrested by officers of the Region III Homicide Bureau of Investigations on Monday, after which he was charged with the capital offence following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC.
Gooding made an appearance virtually before Magistrate Debby Ann Bassaw in the Arima Court yesterday, accused of shooting to death Yasin Abdul Richardson, 22, in Arima on June 23, 2018.
Upon his appearance, Gooding was not called upon to plead as the charge was laid indictably.
Two days after Richardson’s death, the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) launched an investigation and, in 2019, recommendations were made to the Office of the Commissioner of Police and DPP’s Office that the officer be charged.
In a news release yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) stated that Richardson, also known as “Ghost”, was shot and killed in an alleged police-involved shooting.
Investigations were supervised by acting Supt Dhilpaul and Insp Chattie, who were both previously attached to the Region II Homicide Bureau.
Gooding was remanded into prison custody and will reappear in court on November 2.