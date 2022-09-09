Constable Rory Manmohan who served with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) for 34 years, passed away on Tuesday.
Manmohan who enlisted into the police service in September 1988, will be remembered for his stints in the Western Division and also at the Piarco and the Arouca police stations. His colleagues at the Arouca Police Station fondly recall him as an optimistic and cheerful officer despite his many challenges, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Inspector Michelle Lewis who worked closely with Manmohan at the Community Policing, fondly remembered him as a jovial, down to earth officer, who was the face of TTPS on his motorcycle, supporting primary school activities in the Northern Division, the post said.
Mamohan leaves to mourn his wife and son. Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob and the executive members of the TTPS extended condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.