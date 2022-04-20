A BODY was found in the Heights of Aripo, Arima, yesterday but up to last night police were unable to say if it is that of a man or a woman.
Around 5 p.m., a resident in the area alerted patrolling officers about the body found off Aripo Road, near to a double bridge close to where the body of Andrea Bharatt was found on February 4 last year.
Earlier this year, the body of another young woman, Keithisha Cudjoe, was also found in the area following her disappearance on January 24.
Police said yesterday that the person appeared to have been dead for some time and it was for this reason they were unable to determine the sex of the individual.
Up to last night, officers of the Arima CID, Crime Scene Unit and Region Two Homicide Bureau were at the scene and it was expected that the body will be taken to the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park today.
A post-mortem will follow a positive identification.