AN Arouca man whose vehicle stalled on Saturday on the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway in Carlsen Field was robbed twice by thieves.
First the car battery was stolen, then the car was carted away by thieves.
The thefts occurred at the northbound exit ramp of the Chase Village flyover.
A police report said that at around 5 p.m. on Saturday the white Nissan B15 experienced mechanical trouble and the victim parked and secured the vehicle on the exit ramp.
The victim went away with the keys in his possession.
The next day at around 11.30 a.m., he returned and observed the bonnet of the said vehicle was opened and the battery valued at $800 was missing.
He then left the car again.
When he returned at around 4 p.m., he discovered the car valued at $23,000, was missing.
A report was made to the Freeport Police Station and PC Hosein is continuing investigations.