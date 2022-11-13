ONE day after testing negative for Covid-19, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley spent some of his first day out of quarantine playing golf with none other than cricketing legend and West Indies great Sir Vivian Richards.
On November 4, it was revealed that Rowley contracted Covid for the third time and was forced into quarantine.
Last Friday, he attended Parliament virtually and answered questions posed by Opposition MPs.
It was revealed later that day that he tested negative for the virus.
Yesterday, Rowley posted pictures on his Facebook page, saying he spent the morning with cricketing legend Sir Vivian Richards.
Rowley contracted Covid in April 2021, just before he was scheduled to obtain a Covid vaccine. He experienced mild symptoms then.
In July, Rowley had a second bout with very mild symptoms.
He is fully vaccinated and even obtained two booster shots.
Today, the Prime Minister was back on social media, posting the following:
OK.
Now that the T20 World Cup is over and the embarrassing underwhelming performance of West Indies cricket has been exposed in all its nakedness, there is an urgent need for deep reflection.
What is it about us that after demonstrating our superior playing skills in these colonial and post-colonial islands we cannot now find it within our populations, the business, coaching and management skills to halt the decline of an activity where we dominated the world for a record-breaking almost two decades?
We must stop franchising out our legacy and our future! We need visionary and competent management both on and off the field!
We must look for our requirements within us and we must embrace and allow our world-beating ex-players to play a hugely meaningful role across all boundaries within the region. We need that now!
Firstly, and once again, we must settle and answer the question of “ Who owns West Indies cricket?”
It cannot and must not be that this priceless legacy of an entire people is simply available to provide opportunity and a good salary to a few in management and some travelling six hitters who might be doing well personally even as the game is withering and dying regionally.
Enough is enough! If Namibia, Holland, Ireland, Zimbabwe, Namibia, and Afghanistan can get it done then Cricket West Indies has a lot to answer for.
There must be consequences and a new plan for new initiatives. Now! Dr. Keith Mitchell, where are you?