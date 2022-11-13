sir viv

ONE day after testing negative for Covid-19, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley spent some of his first day out of quarantine playing golf with none other than cricketing legend and West Indies great Sir Vivian Richards.

On November 4, it was revealed that Rowley contracted Covid for the third time and was forced into quarantine.

Last Friday, he attended Parliament virtually and answered questions posed by Opposition MPs.

It was revealed later that day that he tested negative for the virus.

Yesterday, Rowley posted pictures on his Facebook page, saying he spent the morning with cricketing legend Sir Vivian Richards.

Rowley contracted Covid in April 2021, just before he was scheduled to obtain a Covid vaccine. He experienced mild symptoms then.

In July, Rowley had a second bout with very mild symptoms.

He is fully vaccinated and even obtained two booster shots.

Today, the Prime Minister was back on social media, posting the following:

OK.

Now that the T20 World Cup is over and the embarrassing underwhelming performance of West Indies cricket has been exposed in all its nakedness, there is an urgent need for deep reflection.

What is it about us that after demonstrating our superior playing skills in these colonial and post-colonial islands we cannot now find it within our populations, the business, coaching and management skills to halt the decline of an activity where we dominated the world for a record-breaking almost two decades?

We must stop franchising out our legacy and our future! We need visionary and competent management both on and off the field!

t20

We must look for our requirements within us and we must embrace and allow our world-beating ex-players to play a hugely meaningful role across all boundaries within the region. We need that now!

Firstly, and once again, we must settle and answer the question of “ Who owns West Indies cricket?”

It cannot and must not be that this priceless legacy of an entire people is simply available to provide opportunity and a good salary to a few in management and some travelling six hitters who might be doing well personally even as the game is withering and dying regionally.

Enough is enough! If Namibia, Holland, Ireland, Zimbabwe, Namibia, and Afghanistan can get it done then Cricket West Indies has a lot to answer for.

There must be consequences and a new plan for new initiatives. Now! Dr. Keith Mitchell, where are you?

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘People live here too!’

‘People live here too!’

FOR two days last week, the communities of Ravine Sable and Caparo were directly impacted by heavy street and residential flooding, following torrential rains almost daily for the past fortnight.

Many of their streets were covered in mud and dust. As the water receded and some sunshine warmed the area on Friday, a number of residents had a message for the authorities: “There are ­people living here, too!”

Guard kills ‘wine bandit’; 2 escape

Guard kills ‘wine bandit’; 2 escape

An armed bandit, who along with two other men helped themselves to expensive alcohol at a supermarket in San Fernando, was shot dead by a security guard yesterday.

And up to last night, police had locked down the city, searching for his two accomplices, who escaped by pushing shoppers aside and running down Cipero Street.

Sleepless in hot-zone ’Puna'

Sleepless in hot-zone ’Puna'

GANGLAND activity normally associated with neighbourhoods in East Port of Spain, Enterprise and even some parts of San Fernando has taken a foothold in Tunapuna, causing great worry among residents—so much so that many say they are unable to sleep at night.

The majority of residents polled last week in this town approximately 17 kilometres east of the capital city of Port of Spain said while robberies bothered them, what scared them more were the high numbers of murders.

“Senseless,” was how one woman described it.

I WANT MY DADDY BACK

I WANT MY DADDY BACK

“MUMMY, I am coming back just now,” was the last thing father of two Lezley Downes, 44, said to his mother on Friday evening.

He never returned.

As the taxi-driver stood outside the River Estate basketball court on Cicada Extension in Diego Martin, he was shot twice—once to the chest and once to the back of the head.

He was pronounced dead at hospital minutes later.

But the bullets were not meant for him, police said. Another man identified as Che Gill was the intended target.

Knee-jerk reactions to school violence

Knee-jerk reactions to school violence

Recent incidents of school violence and indiscipline highlight the need for a different type of intervention.

Too often, the interventions done are short-term and knee-jerk reactions when an incident takes place.

This is according to psychologist and educator Dr Margaret Nakhid-Chatoor, as she reacted to a number of ­incidents of school violence that have taken place over the past few weeks.

Recommended for you