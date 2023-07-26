QUICK work by several teams of the police service led to the arrest of eight men allegedly involved in a home invasion in Tarouba near San Fernando on Tuesday.
The suspects, aged 18 to 25 years old, have addresses in north and central Trinidad, a senior police officer said.
The suspects were detained after police chased and intercepted two vehicles that were headed north on the Solomon Hochoy Highway.
One vehicle was intercepted at Preysal, and the other at Chase Village.
A senior police officer said the suspects allegedly ambushed two people in their house in Tarouba at around 2.30 p.m.
The criminals tied up the residents and stole their cell phones and jewellery.
After the home invasion and the perpetrators attempted a getaway, residents contacted the police emergency numbers and relayed two license plate numbers and other information.
The arrests were made through the combined efforts of the police officers of the Highway Patrol Division (south and central police divisions), Marabella police, Central Division Task Force, Southern Division Task Force and San Fernando CID.
A nine-millimeter pistol and the stolen items were recovered, the senior officer said.
The suspects were taken to the Marabella Police Station for questioning.