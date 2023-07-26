suspects

QUICK work by several teams of the police service led to the arrest of eight men allegedly involved in a home invasion in Tarouba near San Fernando on Tuesday.

The suspects, aged 18 to 25 years old, have addresses in north and central Trinidad, a senior police officer said.

The suspects were detained after police chased and intercepted two vehicles that were headed north on the Solomon Hochoy Highway.

One vehicle was intercepted at Preysal, and the other at Chase Village.

A senior police officer said the suspects allegedly ambushed two people in their house in Tarouba at around 2.30 p.m.

The criminals tied up the residents and stole their cell phones and jewellery.

After the home invasion and the perpetrators attempted a getaway, residents contacted the police emergency numbers and relayed two license plate numbers and other information.

The arrests were made through the combined efforts of the police officers of the Highway Patrol Division (south and central police divisions), Marabella police, Central Division Task Force, Southern Division Task Force and San Fernando CID.

A nine-millimeter pistol and the stolen items were recovered, the senior officer said.

The suspects were taken to the Marabella Police Station for questioning.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

8 more migrants freed

8 more migrants freed

A Venezuelan woman who said she suffered a miscarriage while in detention at the Chaguaramas Heliport was among eight migrants released yesterday.

They were released from the Heliport before 8 a.m. yesterday, less than 24 hours after they had been given deportation orders.

The eight, inclusive of three wo­men, were not told the reasons for their release.

Raw deal for ECCE teachers

Raw deal for ECCE teachers

Early childhood care and education (ECCE) teachers are being treated unfairly by the Ministry of Education, said Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) president Martin Lum Kin.

Jack hits road in blue

Jack hits road in blue

Having worn the signature yellow of the United National Congress (UNC) on Monday night, Warner hit the road yesterday in a blue National Transformation Alliance (NTA) T-shirt and started campaigning for the UNC/NTA alli­ance.

‘Read the THA Act again’

‘Read the THA Act again’

Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Farley Augustine says Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley “does not know what he’s talking about” by suggesting Augustine overstepped the boundaries of the THA Act at last week’s special sitting of the Assembly Legislature.

Recommended for you