A police officer reported his uniform and baton burnt following a domestic dispute.
The part-time special reserve officer of Manzanilla stated to his colleagues that around 7.45 p.m. on May 12 he had a domestic dispute with a 29-year-old woman. On his return home from the Manzanilla police post, he saw a small fire on the side of the yard but paid no attention to it.
Around 6 a.m. on May 14, he made checks for his work items including police documents but was unable to locate them.
He searched in and around the house and went to the site of the fire where he saw a partially burnt police issued expandable baton and burnt fabric from his police uniform. He took the items to the Manzanilla police post where he made a report and handed over the items.
Corporal Deosaran is continuing investigations.