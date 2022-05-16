flames

A police officer reported his uniform and baton burnt following a domestic dispute.

The part-time special reserve officer of Manzanilla stated to his colleagues that around 7.45 p.m. on May 12 he had a domestic dispute with a 29-year-old woman. On his return home from the Manzanilla police post, he saw a small fire on the side of the yard but paid no attention to it.

Around 6 a.m. on May 14, he made checks for his work items including police documents but was unable to locate them.

He searched in and around the house and went to the site of the fire where he saw a partially burnt police issued expandable baton and burnt fabric from his police uniform. He took the items to the Manzanilla police post where he made a report and handed over the items.

Corporal Deosaran is continuing investigations.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Car flips: TSTT manager killed in crash

Car flips: TSTT manager killed in crash

A MANAGER with Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) was killed in an early morning accident yesterday.

Fire officers had to be called to the scene to remove the body of 43-year-old Brendan George from the mangled vehicle after it crashed into a concrete culvert and flipped a number of times before landing on its hood.

Sharon Rowley: Teach gender violence awareness in schools

Sharon Rowley: Teach gender violence awareness in schools

A call has been made for gender-based violence sensitisation to be taught at the primary school level.

Making the call was Sharon Rowley, wife of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Sharon Rowley, National Champion of the Spotlight Initiative Trinidad and Tobago, was speaking at a forum titled “Gender-Based Violence and Me, Insights and Solutions from the Youth of the Region” held in conjunction with I CAN and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) at the official residence of the Prime Minister in Tobago last Saturday.

Recommended for you