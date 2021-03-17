Police say two men were shot and killed in an alleged gun fight with officers on Wednesday.
The men were identified as Kevin “Chappy” Edwards and Sterling Raymond of Enterprise.
A police report stated that officers were on mobile patrol in the Longdenville, Chaguanas, district when a Hyundai Tucson sport utility vehicle was stopped by officers in an unmarked police vehicle at around midday.
The men exited the SUV and opened fire on the police vehicle.
The officers responded hitting the men.
They were pronounced dead at the Chaguanas Health Facility.
Police said firearms were recovered at the scene.
The shooting happened on the Longdenville Old Road.