A man accused of burning down a house in San Juan, was shot and killed on Sunday night, after escaping death twice before.
Dead is Mark Joel Juman, alias “Markie” 33, of Santa Cruz Old Road, San Juan.
At around 8.50p.m. police were called to Ramkissoon Branch Trace, to find dead in a culvert.
He had been shot multiple times.
Five spent 9mm shells were found.
Police were told that Juman had been accused of setting fire to a house, and last week, and attempt ewas made to shoot him. He escaped.
On April 26, another attempt was made to shooting Juman and he again evaded the bullets.
The two previous incidents were not reported to police.