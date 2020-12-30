In January 2020, taxi-driver Brian Hackett was shot dead by men who robbed him of his car.
He was working the San Fernando to Princes Town route and had picked up his killers along the way.
The men escaped in Hackett’s car, leaving his body on the roadside.
But what the criminals did not know what that the 50-year-old father of three was the only income earner at his home.
He worked taxi at nights and would spend his day caring for his ailing wife.
His family was heartbroken.
His wife, Natasha Lewis, was forced to resign her job as a Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) officer as she battles renal failure.
Now caring for her family has become difficult.
The Express visited Lewis at her home near the bank of the Guaracara River in Marabella yesterday.
She said her husband’s death has affected her family tremendously and she needs help.
She said, “I was diagnosed with kidney problems for almost six years now. I was in and out of work and on extended sick leave. My husband was working construction and left his day job so he could take care of me. And at night he would go out and work taxi. Since he was murdered it has been very difficult for us.”
Lewis said her husband would cook, clean and care for her and the children but “now I am on my own”.
Lewis said her 22-year-old daughter works at a supermarket to assist the family.
The others, aged 13 and 16, are still at school.
“I have not yet received any pension or gratuity from my job so I have no income. I worked as a police officer attached to the Central Division for 20 years. I applied for public assistance but did not get through,” she said.
Lewis said her family has survived on contributions from friends and relatives.
“My house is in dire need of repairs. I have bills to pay, lights, water and Internet. I have to pay my Internet bill because my children have to do their online schooling. My son is writing SEA next year,” she said.
HDC home
Lewis said since her husband’s death going for medical treatment has been a challenge.
“Thanks to the officers from the community police they are helping me to and from my dialysis treatment. They have been good to me,” she said.
Lewis is now seeking assistance to give her children a comfortable life.
“I am asking the authorities to help me to fix my home or even to help me to get an HDC house. I also need financial assistance because I have to buy food and pay bills,” she said.
Lewis said she spent the last three months at the San Fernando General Hospital.
“It is difficult for me to even walk now. I worry for my children because they have no one to take care of them,” she said.
Lewis said she was saddened that her husband’s killers have not yet been found.
“He was killed while making a dollar to feed his family. He was a good man. He took good care of me,” she said.
Hackett, also known as “Biggie”, was hijacked and by two men pretending to be passengers in his Nissan Tiida car.
Police said Hackett picked up the men in Princes Town and upon reaching a fruit stall along the M1 Ring Road the men pointed a firearm at him.
Investigators believe Hackett fought back and was shot several times.
The killers threw his body out of the vehicle and sped off.
An off-duty municipal police officer who saw the crime drove to the Ste Madeleine Police Station and brought officers to the scene, but it was too late.