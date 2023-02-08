Senior police officers and traffic wardens noted their harmonious relationship despite an incident between a traffic warden and an off-duty police officer last week in Port of Spain.
They said that one incident would not affect their relationship.
A video of the incident went viral on social media and acting Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher ordered an immediate investigation. The officer was suspended from duty, pending its outcome. The policeman, constable Nicholson George, was also charged.
Christopher authorized a meeting on Tuesday between acting Deputy Commissioners of Police Ramnarine Samaroo and Curt Simon and Chief Traffic Warden Neville Sankar and a contingent of traffic wardens, at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.
During the meeting, Samaroo said that the role of the traffic wardens is very important to the overall security of the public, and this hard work and dedicated service will continue to be recognized by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), as they continue to play a critical part in crime reduction.
Simon also recalled the mutually beneficial and productive relationship both organizations shared while he was the Commander of the Central Division. He added that he, “was aware of the impact traffic wardens made in traffic management in the Central Division.”
Simon said that he did not want to comment on the incident, that is before the court, involving the police officer and the traffic warden. However, he wanted to address the emotional impact the incident had on all uniformed officers.
Sankar responded and informed the meeting that counselling was offered to those involved in the incident. Simon explained that it was important for the traffic wardens to know that they are still respected, and that one incident is not a true reflection of the existing relationship between the both organizations. He added that, “The TTPS and traffic wardens have a harmonious relationship despite the incident and that going forward we will continue to build our relationship.”
Samaroo, asked those present for ideas about what could be done to improve their relationship, given the importance of the relationship between both parties.
The traffic wardens who hailed from different regions across the country, were eager to proffer suggestions and solutions. Ideas shared and discussed included using alternative communication channels, such as WhatsApp chat groups to share information, the use of drone technology already in use by police to help traffic wardens and sharing of contact information with regional TTPS Command Centres.
The traffic wardens also shared that lessons that should be learnt from the incident, as persons should be trained in the areas of emotional intelligence, anger management and de-escalation of situations, to prevent and minimize the risk of unwanted public incidents. The traffic wardens said that this isolated incident would not affect the continued professional and harmonious relationship between both organizations.