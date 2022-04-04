KFC customers can now enjoy their meals with condiments.
On Monday, KFC said customers can now enjoy its ketchup, mustard, and pepper at no cost. The move comes on the first day of the full reopening of the economy and the lifting of most Covid - 19 restrictions.
The release also said KFC is delighted to welcome back all of its loyal customers to dine in at their neighbour restaurants. From Monday 4th, April, KFC guests would be able to enjoy their meals in any way they choose.
Over two weeks ago, KFC announced that customers would have to pay $2 for condiments.
Simon Hardy, CEO of Prestige Holdings, the franchise holder of KFC, previously stated that the decision to have customers pay for condiments was due to increases in the price of KFC's raw materials, which had worsened by the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The company's decision resulted in severe backlash as people took to social media to express their displeasure. Some even called for citizens to boycott the fast-food chain.
In its release today, KFC said: We've heard your passionate and clear feedback and concerns and are making the necessary changes to meet your expectations.
"To celebrate the return of dine-in to our restaurants, KFC is pleased to inform you of the inclusion of condiments with your meal. Ketchup, mustard, and pepper will once again accompany your meal orders for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery options."
KFC's recent move to put back condiments with their meals caused a stir on social media, as many chimed in and shared their views.
Here's what some people had to say.
"See the power of the masses. They are forced to include condiments with orders. When people put their feet down and stand for something, this is likely the result. Keep the momentum for everything else people. #purchasing power."
"We don't want no packs of those small stupid things....open the condiment stations"
"Hmmm...like sales down people really boycott KFC for the condiments issue."
"Allyuh trying to mamaguy ah bigman with ah packet of tomato sauce....Allyuh go from here."
"Bribery with ketchup yes."
"You see what happens when people put their foot down and stand together."