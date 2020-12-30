A Morvant woman remains in police custody in connection with investigations into a suspected arson attempt in downtown Port-of-Spain on Tuesday.
Police reports indicate that the woman allegedly threatened to “flatten and burn down” the building.
The 42-year-old woman was held by a party of officers attached to the
Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).
A statement from TTPS said that the officers who were on a routine patrol in the capital city when they responded to a distress call about a fire.
On arrival at the corner of George Street and Independence Square North, IATF officers were approached by a group that reported to them that they had witnessed a woman going into a nearby building and saw her start a fire.
The officers were further advised that the woman was a tenant of the building and had allegedly gotten into an intense argument concerning her business that was reportedly vandalized earlier that day.
Appliances and personnel from the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service (TTFS) Headquarters at Wrightson Road arrived shortly after and extinguished the blaze.
Cpl Pino of the Besson Street Criminal Investigations Department is continuing enquiries into the incident.