Constable Ansil Mohammed has passed away.
Mohammed, 50, enlisted into the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) on June 22, 2001, serving his country for 20 years.
He will be remembered by his colleagues at the Transport and Telecom Branch as a diligent, hardworking, soft-spoken officer. His colleagues will remember him as an easy-going officer, willing to help solve problems, a post to the TTPS social media page stated.
Mohammed passed away quietly after a long illness. He leaves his wife, and three children to cherish his memory.
The TTPS extended condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.