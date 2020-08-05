Keith

Killed: Keith Haynes

A man was stabbed to death during an altercation with another man at the home of a woman early Monday.

Keith Haynes, 54, died after a single stab to to the chest.

A Marabella man, who police said is a former lover of the woman, is a suspect in the killing.

A police report stated that Haynes went with the woman to her home at St James Street, Battoo Avenue.

Upon entering the apartment around 4 a.m., there was a confrontation with the suspect.

Police said the suspect and Haynes had an altercation in the apartment, which escalated into a scuffle in the roadway.

During the fight, Haynes was stabbed to the chest.

The woman allegedly told police that she pulled the knife out.

She allegedly told police that she and the suspect placed Haynes in the suspect's vehicle and they took him to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Haynes died around 5.30 a.m. while being treated at hospital.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre on Tuesday.

Officers of Homicide Region III are continuing investigations.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
Kamla not stepping down

Kamla not stepping down

United National Congress (UNC) political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar will not be stepping down in the face of several calls for her to do so.

According to UNC public relations officer and newly elected Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes, all 18 elected UNC MPs have “full confidence” in Persad-Bissessar and as of now she remains their leader.

PM: T&T not Guyana

PM: T&T not Guyana

THE United National Congress is trying to “Guyana-ise” the Trinidad and Tobago general election.

“But Trinidad and Tobago is not Guyana.”

So said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley as he responded yesterday to news that the UNC was seeking a recount in five constituencies and that its lawyers were compiling a list of irregularities which the party said occurred during the polling process.

Covid-19 cases reach 300

Covid-19 cases reach 300

Trinidad and Tobago now has 19 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 300.

In its Covid-19 morning update, the Ministry of Health noted 14 of the positive cases emerged from tests done from August 7.

Waits on recount

Waits on recount

A recount of the votes in the constituency of San Fernando West has begun.

The recount, which was requested by the United National Congress (UNC) whose candidate Sean Sobers lost by just over 1,500 votes, began yesterday afternoon.